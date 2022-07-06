Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,087 shares during the quarter. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of GNOM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,458. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

