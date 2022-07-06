GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 54.7% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $300,284.18 and approximately $440.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.19 or 0.05685017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00246689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00613229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00518282 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006123 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

