Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

