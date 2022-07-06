Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

GLNG stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

