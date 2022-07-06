Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $8,888.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 361.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00246404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

