Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 4.8%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 168,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,368,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

