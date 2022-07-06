Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00244907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

