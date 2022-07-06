Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDYN stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
