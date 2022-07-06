GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

