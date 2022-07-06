Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $228,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

