Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 46,927 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

