Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

HRMY stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 1,113,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.35. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares in the company, valued at $196,389,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,569 shares of company stock worth $11,426,903. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

