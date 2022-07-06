Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.