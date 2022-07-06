Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
