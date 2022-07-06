Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROWL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 16,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73.

