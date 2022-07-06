Harvest Finance Trading 15% Higher This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $46.01 or 0.00224451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010086 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

