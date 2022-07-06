H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.93

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,463.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,170.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

