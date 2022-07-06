Head to Head Contrast: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of -4.19, suggesting that its share price is 519% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.67 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -27.74

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 140.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

