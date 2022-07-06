Head to Head Review: Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brewbilt Brewing alerts:

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Ondas $2.91 million 84.06 -$15.02 million ($0.57) -10.21

Brewbilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ondas beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Ondas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewbilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.