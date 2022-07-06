Head to Head Survey: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 7 0 2.78 CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.09%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $20.84, suggesting a potential upside of 227.22%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care 0.80% 1.64% 0.74% CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $702.80 million 5.73 $15.57 million $0.08 787.22 CVRx $13.04 million 10.01 -$43.08 million ($49.79) -0.13

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats CVRx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

