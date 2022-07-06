HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.73.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

