Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

NYSE HL remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,783,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,279. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

