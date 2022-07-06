Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $169.63

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.63 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.94). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.94), with a volume of 9,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.46 million and a PE ratio of -228.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.29%.

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,400.58).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

