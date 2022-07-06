Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Acquires £25,200 in Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas George bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,515.86).

HFEL traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 279.22 ($3.38). 139,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.55. The firm has a market cap of £423.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.42. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 328 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -18.08%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

