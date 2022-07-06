Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HINT stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.90. The firm has a market cap of £333.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.09. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.23).

About Henderson International Income Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.