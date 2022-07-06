Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HINT stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.90. The firm has a market cap of £333.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.09. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.23).

About Henderson International Income Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

