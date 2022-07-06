HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 8.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 7,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

