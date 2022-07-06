Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $197.64 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 442,043,802 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

