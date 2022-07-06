Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 692,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,481. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

