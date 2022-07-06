Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1,727.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 18,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 434.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,507,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Shares of PANW traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.49. 11,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,968. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

