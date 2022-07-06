Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 4.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,069 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 3,821,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,859,984. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

