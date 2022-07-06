Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 287,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

