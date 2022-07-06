Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 19,200 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 1,280.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 712,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 420,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,828,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 66,862 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

UPRO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 299,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,219. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.