Hoey Investments Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 209.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $255,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $2,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

