Hoey Investments Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 378,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,023,832. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

