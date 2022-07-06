Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,910. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.