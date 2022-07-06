Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Snowflake by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snowflake by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

