Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 36,641 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,641 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. 24,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,739. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

