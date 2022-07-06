Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Holcim in a research note issued on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Holcim’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

