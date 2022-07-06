Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.