Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

