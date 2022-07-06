Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) were up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

