Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 535608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.51.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67.
About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
