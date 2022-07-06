Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Reaches $21.28 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00012100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and $98,445.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.15 or 0.10380375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,497,381 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.