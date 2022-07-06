Hyve (HYVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,014.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $111,014.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 876% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

