ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $20.51 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00021060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $72,486.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 885.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.61 or 0.09888428 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00099818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016556 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

