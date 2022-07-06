Idle Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,685.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,368.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.87 or 0.10041819 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 10,960.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

