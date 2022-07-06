IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

