Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPMLF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Imperial Metals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

