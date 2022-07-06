Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,473 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36.

PI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 257,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,117. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

