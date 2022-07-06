Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,030 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

