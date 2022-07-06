Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $547,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

